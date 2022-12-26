Belarus envoy: Third country is lacking in Union State, Armenians supported this idea

The third country is lacking in the Union State of Russia and Belarus. Aleksandr Konyuk, the Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia, said this at Monday’s conference entitled "Actual directions of the development of integration processes in the post-Soviet territory."
"I have followed and watched how our Armenian brothers have reacted, and they have supported me. Moreover, I did not mention a specific country. I am convinced that the Union State will develop," he added.
Konyuk stated that the existence of the Union State is a decisive factor.
"After the arrival of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, the [Russian] S-400 air defense missile complexes and the Iskanders [missile systems] have been brought to combat readiness. Moreover, Russia provides assistance in the training of the crews of combat aircrafts which carry special weapons. Here is the certainty of the integration process within the framework of the Union State. Military bases are being created along our border, so we, together with Russia, have no other choice," added the Belarusian ambassador.