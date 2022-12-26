News
Putin states readiness of CIS countries to solve arising disagreements
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


Threats and challenges are growing, there are also disagreements between members of the CIS, but there is a willingness to solve them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, RIA Novosti reported.

"Unfortunately, the challenges and threats in this area, primarily from the outside, are only growing every year. Unfortunately, we have to admit that there are also disagreements between the member states of the commonwealth. The main thing, however, is that we are ready and will cooperate. And even if any problematic issues arise, we seek to resolve them ourselves, together, working together, providing each other with friendly help and mediation," he said at the informal summit of the CIS leaders.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
