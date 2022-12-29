Benjamin Netanyahu sworn in as prime minister

Benjamin Netanyahu took the oath of office as prime minister of the most right-wing and religiously conservative government in the country's history, the AP reported.
Netanyahu took the oath of office immediately after the Knesset passed a vote of confidence in his new government.
The coalition, made up of Jewish ultra-nationalist and religious parties, has already sparked unprecedented resonance in Israeli society, including the country's defense establishment, businesses, the LGBT community, secular Jews and others.
The new government has promised to limit the power of the country's independent judiciary and expand illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, worsening the conflict with the Palestinians.
After more than a year in opposition, Netanyahu secured a comeback in the last election - the fifth in the country in less than four years - and extended his record tenure as prime minister.