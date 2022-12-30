News
Friday
December 30
Tesla electric cars are not designed for cold weather
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

Angry Tesla owners are berating the company for not making their expensive cars work in extreme weather conditions, as recent arctic freezes have caused door handles to freeze and electric cars to fail to charge, NYP reproted.

Domenic Nati of Virginia was forced to cancel his vacation plans after his Tesla S stopped charging in freezing temperatures.

It's been two hours and not much has changed, the radio host told Business Insider about the overnight ordeal, when temperatures hovered around minus 29.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
