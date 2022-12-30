News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 30
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 30
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Kabul professor rips up his diplomas on live TV to protest ban on women's education
Kabul professor rips up his diplomas on live TV to protest ban on women's education
Region:World News
Theme: Society

A professor from Kabul tore his diplomas live on television in Afghanistan to protest the Taliban's ban on women from higher education.

Ismail Mashal is the founder of the private Mashal University in Kabul and also teaches at Kabul University. With tears in his eyes and a trembling voice, he tore up his diplomas during an appearance on Tolo News.

"As of today, I don't need these diplomas anymore because there is no place for education in this country. If my sister and my mother can't study, I don't accept this education," he said.

The Taliban announced Dec. 20 that university education for all female students had been suspended. This came after the government banned girls from high school in March of this year.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos