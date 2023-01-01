President of Armenia: We will come out of the ordeals that befell our country stronger, tougher and wiser

In a few minutes people will turn the last page of the 2022 calendar and enter the year 2023, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan said in his celebratory video address.



He noted in particular:



"The past year has been full of trials and challenges for our statehood. With the ongoing struggle and achievements for the sovereignty and independence of our state, irreversible losses, tensions on the border and security threats the Armenians of Artsakh have faced.



On the eve of the year 2023, I wish each of us to take a moment in our families, at the festive table, when summing up the results of the past year, to look back and see what we have left behind and what we should take with us into the new years.



With what knowledge and experience we should step toward the coming year; with what hope, what will and faith we as a state, as a nation, and as a collective society will carry on with our long cherished dream of a developing, prosperous, secure and peaceful Armenia.



In order to have that Armenia, our people must realize and appreciate our historical experience, and I believe that in the sum of that realization we will be able to find the potential of building our longed-for Homeland.



I am also certain that we will emerge stronger, stronger and wiser from the ordeals our country has undergone.



Dear Nation,



In the coming year, development and consolidation of our country will remain priorities for our state, our citizens, and our statesmen.



Ensuring peace and security of our borders, the rights of our fellow Armenians of Artsakh to live and create in their millennia-old homeland with dignity, just resolution of the Karabakh issue.



Dear Compatriots,



On the threshold of the coming year 2023, I wish us all peace, boundless happiness, steadfastness, peaceful and creative work, for the good of the Republic of Armenia.



Happy New Year! ".