South Africa takes over BRICS chairmanship

South Africa took over the chairmanship of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) group from the PRC on Sunday.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will preside over meetings of BRICS leaders until the end of the year, said the group has an important role to play in leading the creation of new decision-making mechanisms in the UN and other international organizations to establish a more inclusive, just and sustainable world order. According to Ramaphosa, the BRICS group should lead the process of reforming the entire international architecture for the benefit of most countries in the world.
TASS learned from diplomatic circles in the South African capital that negotiations on a possible expansion of the BRICS will take place in the coming months. Algeria, Argentina and Iran have already applied to join the BRICS, while Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt have announced their interest in joining the group.
Brazil, Russia, India and China formed the BRIC group in 2006. South Africa joined in 2011, making it the BRICS.