Liberty Walk shows tuning of new Lexus LX
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

Japanese tuning studio Liberty Walk, which is known for its rather flamboyant aerodynamic dodgers for various car models, on the eve of the domestic for itself motor show in Tokyo has announced a new project, as a base car for which the company has chosen an unusual by its standards SUV. The company has unveiled a program of exterior refinement for the flagship model of Lexus' off-road lineup - the last-generation frame LX 600, reports Motor.

Visually from the standard car novelty differs by a hood with additional air intakes and new overlays on the wheel arches, and all elements of the dodger are made of carbon fiber.

The design is completed by gloss-black AME Wheels with Yokohama tires. Nothing about technical improvements of the SUV is reported. The new Lexus LX 600 is built on a frame platform TNGA GA-F.

SUV is equipped from the factory with a 3,5-liter petrol twin-turbocharged V6 engine with 415 horsepower and 650 Nm of power. Together with the unit works 10-speed automatic transmission and permanent all-wheel drive system with inter-axle differential locking.
