Armenia premier: Current situation makes sending of international fact-finding mission to Karabakh even more necessary
Armenia premier: Current situation makes sending of international fact-finding mission to Karabakh even more necessary
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor makes the sending of an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and the Lachin corridor even more necessary. This was announced by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government, adding that it is necessary to make continued efforts in this regard.

The PM emphasized that Armenia adheres to the tripartite statements of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, and October 31, 2022, as well as to the agreements of the quadrilateral meeting in Prague on October 6, 2022, which are recorded in those statements.

Pashinyan informed that a working group, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan, has been set up to assist the people of Nagorno-Karabakh in the management of the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh. The group has already held several meetings and is making decisions of a humanitarian nature arising from the situation, and will continue its activities as long as necessary.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
