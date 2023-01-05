Provincial governor of Armenia’s Vayots Dzor: We will meet with EU monitoring team in coming days

The EU monitoring team has not yet met with the governors of Armenia’s provinces that were attacked during the September 13 military aggression by Azerbaijan. Governor Ararat Grigoryan of Vayots Dzor Province told this to reporters after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.
"I assume that in the coming days, in January, we will have a meeting [with them]. In what format? On what issue? It is still being discussed; there is no clarity," he said.
The governor said that he believes that the previous EU monitoring mission was a deterrent for Azerbaijan.
To the question whether these observers have noticed that the Azerbaijani troops are in the territory of Armenia, Grigoryan answered: "I think yes because we actually presented those circumstances and they saw [it] with their own eyes."