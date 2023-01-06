News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 06
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 06
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Mercedes-Benz intends to invest billions of euros to build 10,000 fast charging points for electric cars
Mercedes-Benz intends to invest billions of euros to build 10,000 fast charging points for electric cars
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

Mercedes-Benz intends to invest billions of euros to build 10,000 fast charging points for electric cars in North America, Europe and China by 2030, the luxury carmaker said Thursday, Reuters reports.

The automaker will begin construction in North America this year, planning to build 2,500 charging points in 400 locations in most U.S. states and Canada by 2027, it said at the CES auto show in Las Vegas, which runs from Jan. 5 to 8.

The company will share just over one billion euros ($1.06 billion) of the investment needed by 2030 for North America with MN8 Energy, a renewable energy producer and battery operator, and is also partnering with ChargePoint, a charging network company, for technological know-how.

MN8 CEO said the company expects to turn a profit within five to seven years, possibly sooner if it receives subsidies or if utilization rates are higher than expected.

Negotiations are underway with potential network partners in Europe and China.

There are about 140,000 public electric vehicle chargers in the U.S., according to July 2022 data from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Surveys show that consumers around the world are reluctant to buy electric cars because of a lack of charging infrastructure.

In Europe, where Mercedes-Benz already participates in a joint venture with Volkswagen, BMW, Ford and Hyundai called Ionity, the infrastructure is at a higher level: about 375,000 charging points will be available by the end of 2021, according to a McKinsey study.

Nevertheless, at least 3.4 million charging points will be needed to meet expected demand growth in the region by 2030, the study said.

In addition, Mercedes-Benz has applied for certification in California and Nevada for Level 3 automated driving, which would allow its electric cars to take over at speeds of up to 60 kilometers per hour on suitable stretches of highways or in dense traffic, the company announced at the CES auto show.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Liberty Walk shows tuning of new Lexus LX
apanese tuning studio Liberty Walk on the eve of the domestic for itself motor show in Tokyo has announced a new project...
 Greece to replace old cabs with electric cars
The Greek government will launch a "Green Taxi" program...
 Tesla electric cars are not designed for cold weather
Domenic Nati of Virginia was forced to cancel his vacation plans after his Tesla S...
 Unique custom Chevrolet Corvette to be auctioned off
The car has mighty LS7 engine...
 Tesla owner from US complained about inability to charge in freezing temperatures
Nati subsequently tried to charge the Tesla at home and at another charging station...
 Flying electric car from Chinese startup XPeng valued at $140,000
The AeroHT is capable of taking to the air tens of meters with the help...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos