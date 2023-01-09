News
Media expert: Armenian authorities are trying to legitimize their mistakes made in 2020-2022
Media expert: Armenian authorities are trying to legitimize their mistakes made in 2020-2022
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Innovations

The Armenian authorities are in fact attempting to legitimize their mistakes made in 2020-2022, media expert Artur Papyan told reporters on Monday, commenting on the Government's resonant initiative on restricting Internet access during wartime.

According to him, the citizens are trying to limit their rights. And this is done so that they do not ask uncomfortable questions. 

"For example: on what grounds was access to certain websites restricted. Is there a law that regulates all this? Why were these particular websites restricted? For example, why was it decided to restrict TikTok and not Telegram, which contains many times more harmful information? Or why the restriction was partial in nature. On what grounds did it all happen? Some operators had restrictions, while others did not. For example, in the case of cell phones, unlike other devices with wide access to the Internet, these restrictions may not have worked," Papyan explained. The expert is convinced that the proposed changes leave room for arbitrariness.

The Armenian authorities have drafted amendments to the law "On the legal regime of martial law". The aim of the legislative initiative is to restrict Internet access in case martial law is imposed in the country. In particular, we are talking about blocking websites, social networks and Internet applications, as well as partial or total restriction of Internet access. Herewith the order of granting access to the Internet for the public administration bodies, local authorities, objects and infrastructures of strategic importance, certain organizations irrespective of their legal status․ Introduction of such restrictions will be possible only to the vice-premier of the government of the republic.

The Ombudsperson of Armenia Kristine Grigoryan has already expressed concern in connection with this legislative initiative.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
