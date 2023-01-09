News
Armenia FM receives of EU technical assessment mission members
Armenia FM receives of EU technical assessment mission members
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, on Monday, received the members of the EU technical assessment team.

The team has been sent to Armenia to consider the possibility of deploying a new EU civilian mission to the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The parties reflected on the work of the EU observation mission that ended on December 19. In this context, FM Mirzoyan lauded the role of this observation mission in strengthening stability in the region and preventing new aggressions against Armenia, and expressed readiness to continue cooperation.

A number of matters of mutual interest were also discussed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
