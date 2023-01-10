Mechanisms being developed for introduction of coupon system in Karabakh

On the instructions of the Operational Headquarters, the housing committee is working on the mechanisms for implementing the coupon system in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)—due to the latter still being under a blockade, reports the Artsakh television company.

The program will make it possible to distribute the available food products as evenly as possible, as well as to avoid queues.

Initially, it is planned to be applied to several types of products of primary importance. The list of products is already clear: pasta, rice, buckwheat, sugar, and vegetable oil.

"Coupons will be of two types. 1 liter of [vegetable] oil will be one coupon per person, regardless of age; it will be for one month. The other four products are for one kilogram per person, but citizens will be provided with half kilograms; that is, once the citizen will come to receive two receipts, on which a clear date will be marked, say, the first half kilogram can be used from the 20th of the month to February 5, with the second receipt—from February 6 to February 20,” said Armen Mangasaryan, chairman of the Artsakh housing committee.