PM: We don’t consider appropriate to conduct CSTO peacekeeping exercise in Armenia in this situation

Conducting a CSTO peacekeeping exercise in Armenia is not appropriate in this situation. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of the Republic off Armenia (RA) stated this during his press conference Tuesday, and referring to the decision to hold CSTO peacekeeping exercises in Armenia.

"The RA Minister of Defense informed the CSTO joint headquarters in writing that we do not consider it appropriate to hold such military exercises in the Republic of Armenia in this situation. Those military exercises will not take place this year," Pashinyan said.

According to him, the idea that Russia is the number one ally of Armenia's security sphere and the guarantor of security was a cornerstone in the process of formation of Armenia.

"I must say that we also perceived the issue and perceive it that way. After the 44-day war of 2020, our primary concern and agenda with the Russian Federation was the following: that we fear that Azerbaijan will take aggressive actions against the internationally recognized territory of the RA. This has been the main topic of our communication with Russia. In my opinion, that conversation was very specific. As a result of those conversations, we received official assurances that the RA borders are a red line for our allies, partners in the security sector.

When the events of May 2021 took place in the Sotk-Khoznavar sector, the [Azerbaijani] invasion of the RA territory, we naturally expected specific actions from our Russian partners. In response to our inquiries and applications, we received an observation that the borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan are not demarcated. In this regard, a substantive contradiction has arisen. In that case, where does the red line, which we have already noted in interstate relations, cross? In this context, the answer to that question has become very important for building our future relations. That red line exists de jure, and it is the zone of CSTO responsibility in our region, particularly in the RA," Pashinyan said.

"The main problem presented by Armenia at the summit held in Yerevan is that we have not only a theoretical, but also a practical issue of demonstrating and understanding what the area of responsibility of the CSTO in Armenia is. We have said that without recording this line, we cannot imagine accepting any other document. This conversation has not ended and remains our agenda issue," the Armenian Prime Minister added.