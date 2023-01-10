Prime Minister of Armenia: There can be no proposals to form Union State with Russia

There was no official proposal to form a Union State with Russia and cannot be, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on Tuesday
According to him, the reality is not as simple as it seems.
“Sometimes you have to look deeply, not so much into the text of the question, but into the context and global processes. For us, the sovereignty, independence and statehood of Armenia are an absolute value. We consider it our duty and responsibility to ensure the existence of our homeland,” Pashinyan noted.
When asked whether pressure was exerted on Armenia through unofficial channels, the head of state replied that the term “unofficial channel” could mean different things. “For example, the constant conversations of experts can be considered as informal channels, as well as contacts. I assume that the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia also had this in mind when he spoke about pressure,” the Prime Minister concluded.