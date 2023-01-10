PM: Azerbaijan will never recognize Armenia's territorial integrity

The events on the Sotk-Khoznavar section, the encroachments of Azerbaijan in November 2021 and September 2022 give reason to believe that Azerbaijan will never recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia, but rather set a goal to carry out new encroachments against it, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on Tuesday.

He noted that Azerbaijan continues its aggressive policy towards Armenia.

“When we talk about Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan considers this as an encroachment on the territorial integrity and sovereignty and “proof” that Armenia does not recognize and does not intend to recognize its territorial integrity. Developing this rhetoric, they say that if this is the case, then we do not recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia,” Pashinyan added.

According to him, Azerbaijan believes that it has achieved military success and that it needs to be developed to get the maximum. “They believe that they should not make the mistake of the Armenian sides when they achieved a military victory in 1994, but there was no consistency in fixing the victory,” he concluded.