Tuesday
January 10
Pashinyan says Azerbaijan has been on Armenian territory not for 1.5 years, but for 30 years
Pashinyan says Azerbaijan has been on Armenian territory not for 1.5 years, but for 30 years
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The armed forces of Azerbaijan have been on the territory of Armenia not for 1.5 years, but for 30 years, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on Tuesday.

According to him, since the 1990s, the armed forces of Azerbaijan have occupied dozens of square kilometers of the territory of Armenia. We are talking, in particular, about more than 70 square kms in Tavush and Ararat provinces.

“In addition, over the past 1.5 years, starting from May 2021, Azerbaijan has occupied new territories of Armenia. Our position is that the armed forces of Azerbaijan should be withdrawn from the indicated territories. We will consistently make every diplomatic effort to achieve this goal. It is also important for us that we do not become the cause of new provocations. Our actions proceed precisely from this logic,” the head of government said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
