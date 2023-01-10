News
EU and NATO sign new declaration of cooperation
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The European Union and NATO have signed a new declaration of cooperation between the two organizations. The document signing ceremony took place on Tuesday at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

The Declaration was signed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the Presidents of the European Commission and the Council of Europe Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel.

The parties have not yet made a declaration public.

Earlier on Monday, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported, citing a document, that the European Union and NATO intend to intensify cooperation in the field of defense against the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine. According to AFP, the document notes that both parties are committed to take the partnership to a higher level and mobilize all available common instruments, whether political, economic or military, to achieve common goals.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
