Bentley sells record number of cars for year in its history
Bentley sells record number of cars for year in its history
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

The number of luxury cars sold by British automaker Bentley in 2022 exceeded 15 thousand. It is reported by Reuters citing the press service of the company.

Compared with 2021, sales rose by four percent. It is known that then the number of cars sold amounted to 14,600.

Strong sales were seen all over the world except China. In the U.S., where Bentley is a popular brand, sales declined.

The Bentayga SUV, which has a starting price of about £150,000, is still the best-selling model - it accounts for 42 percent of total sales.
