Sick child brought from Artsakh to Armenia today to be sent to Germany for treatment

Because of the closure of the Lachin corridor, three patients of the Republican Medical Center have been under the care of doctors of the hospital for several days without being able to be transferred to the hospital of Armenia.
The Armenian Ministry of Health's Press Service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that today, the three patients were transported to specialized medical centers in Armenia through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and under its auspices.
One of the parents said his child was diagnosed with a tumor, was treated in Yerevan, then left for treatment in Germany, and is now leaving for Germany again. "We can't get out of here without the Red Cross," he said.
Due to Azerbaijan's blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, all scheduled operations in Artsakh medical institutions have been cancelled. There are 11 children in the newborn baby department and intensive care at Arevik hospital.
Nine patients are in the resuscitation department of the Republican Medical Center, four of which are in extremely serious condition. So far a total of 16 patients have been transported from Artsakh to Armenia through the mediation and support of the ICRC.