Poland to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Poland will transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of the creation of an international coalition, President Andrzej Duda said after a meeting in Lviv in the format of the Lublin Triangle, which includes Poland, Ukraine and Lithuania, Polish Radio reported.
"We want an international coalition to be formed, and we make our contribution within it - the first package of aid in the form of a company of Leopard tanks, which, I hope, together with Leopard tanks from other countries and other types of tanks will arrive by different ways to Ukraine and strengthen its defenses. Such a decision has already been made in Poland."
According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Kyiv is waiting for a "joint decision" of the countries that are considering transferring the tanks. According to him, one country cannot provide the number of tanks needed to win.