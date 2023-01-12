News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 12
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 12
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Zakharova: Statements from Yerevan that Russia poses a threat to Armenia's security are absurd
Zakharova: Statements from Yerevan that Russia poses a threat to Armenia's security are absurd
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


The statements from Yerevan saying that Russia poses a threat to Armenia's security are absurd, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The Russian and Armenian peoples are linked by strong ties of friendship. We are determined to further strengthen both bilateral relations and cooperation in the common integration associations CSTO, EAEC and CIS. Against this background, the statements coming from Yerevan as if "the Russian presence poses some kind of a threat to security" are absurd.

"For decades, our troops and border guards have been contributing to Armenia's security and protecting its borders. This is an objective reality, which cannot be denied.

"Moreover, the current Armenian leadership has publicly stated earlier that the Russian military presence complies with the national interests of the republic. But the adventurers calling for our servicemen to be sent to the door are clearly not aware of the real consequences of such a step," she said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Foreign Ministry: Aliyev admits that talks about so-called corridor have nothing to do with trilateral statement
Armenian Foreign Ministry states that Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev...
 Armenian and Luxembourg foreign ministers have phone call
The Foreign Minister noted that the Azerbaijani side through its actions seeks to subject...
 Azerbaijan cuts internet communication cables entering Karabakh
According to the Artsakh Information Center…
 Karabakh state minister: Half-truth led to what it led to
Both in Armenia and Artsakh…
 State Minister: Those who prioritize personal interests over Nagorno Karabakh are traitors  
"We discuss the problems with peacekeepers...
 Artsakh Minister of State: I am not participating in negotiations
Ruben Vardanyan assured that he has no information about the ongoing processes at the UN either…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos