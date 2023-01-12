Nagorno Karabakh state minister: We are facing a serious decision

We face a serious decision, we must accept the reality, it is not easy, said State Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Ruben Vardanyan during Stepanakert-Yerevan online conference.

He explained that there are three ways: either to obey Azerbaijani laws and live as Azerbaijani citizens, or to leave Nagorno-Karabakh, or to overcome the challenge by the opposite side, which declared that the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh have no right to live on their land the way they want.

According to him, this is a fight not just against the blockade, but for the lives and rights of 120,000 people.

He added that both in Armenia and in the diaspora must understand that this is a serious struggle. The assistance we ask for is not only for Nagorno-Karabakh; it's for all Armenians. Nagorno-Karabakh is the deep root of Armenianness.

According to his assessment, this struggle is much deeper and harder than it seems to be on the surface in connection with the same food or fuel shortages. "I am confident that we can overcome the challenges because I see that strength and spirit. Thank you to everyone who cares. This is the Sardarapat I was talking about. We have to come together and overcome the challenges," Ruben Vardanyan concluded.



