Taliban unveils prototype of Afghanistan's first-ever supercar
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

Afghan specialists of the ENTOP company have released a prototype of the country's first-ever supercar Mada 9, TV channel ToloNews reported. It took engineers five years to create the car.

Since 2021 the Taliban movement has been in power in Afghanistan. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid posted a photo of the car on his page on social networks and said the Mada 9 is a pride for his country and thanked everyone who worked on it. In turn, ENTOP head Mohammad Riza Ahmadi noted that the supercar should enhance Afghanistan's image in the international arena.

Technical characteristics of the Mada 9 are still unknown. According to some reports, the supercar is equipped with modified power unit from Toyota Corolla, which is adapted for serious loads. In the future it is planned to equip the car with an electric motor.

Supercar body is made of composite materials. It is possible that the Mada 9 will receive suspension with variable ground clearance for driving on rough terrain.

Soon Mada 9 will be tested. The car will be offered on the local market. We do not rule out that some cars will be exported.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
