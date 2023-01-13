SpaceX applies for registration in South Korea to launch Starlink Internet service

Billionaire Elon Musk's company SpaceX has applied for registration in South Korea to launch its Starlink satellite Internet service in the country, Yonhap news agency reported, citing sources.
The company, which is expected to create a subsidiary in South Korea to qualify for registration, filed a request earlier this month with the country's Ministry of Science and Information Technology to roll out the service.
Starlink's Web site says its service will be available in South Korea in the second quarter of this year.
Starlink uses a network of thousands of satellites to provide Internet access in remote areas or when communications are disrupted during natural disasters. It is one of a growing number of small satellite manufacturers, which also includes Amazon.com'sper, Britain's OneWeb, Planet and Raytheon Technologies Corporation's Blue Canyon Technologies.