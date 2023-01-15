Andrey Areshev: September escalation on Armenia border occurred immediately after Russia troops’ retreat from Kharkov

Coordinated efforts are being made along Russia's borders to level its influence. Andrey Areshev, a Russian expert on South Caucasus issues, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

What is considered by other countries as a manifestation of Russia's weakness is directly transmitted to local realities, the he noted.

"This can also be seen from the logic of Azerbaijan's actions in Parukh village [of Nagorno-Karabakh] in March 2022, and then from a number of further escalations, including amid Russia's failures during military operations in Ukraine. For example, the September [2022] escalation on the border of Armenia took place just a few days after the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kharkov region [of Ukraine]. How this could be used worries me a lot. I believe that some channels of communication between Moscow and Baku are preserved, and in this regard, the Russian side is trying to do everything possible to neutralize possible threats," added Areshev.

At the same time, the analyst pointed to the sharply increased activeness of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, for which Azerbaijan is important as an advanced outpost on the border with Iran and Russia.