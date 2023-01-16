Deputy Minister: It is necessary to facilitate work of refueling points for electric cars in Armenia

It is necessary to facilitate the work of refueling points for electric cars in Armenia, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Hakob Vardanyan said at the session of the National Assembly during the discussion of the bill on making amendments and addenda to the law.
According to him, refueling outlets strictly technically sell electricity. Consequently, they must obtain an appropriate license, and the procedure is extremely complicated.
"At the same time, it should be understood that in this case it is not electricity that is being sold, but a refueling service. Therefore, electric vehicles will not have to obtain the same licenses as, say, power plants or power suppliers. Thus, an exception will be made for electricity outlets. They will not need such licensing procedures," Vardanyan noted.