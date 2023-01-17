Turkey conditions Sweden's membership in NATO

Sweden cannot expect Turkey's support for NATO membership by ignoring terrorist provocations, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said.
If Sweden wants to gain support for Turkey's NATO membership bid, it must fulfill its obligations within the framework of agreements with Ankara, the minister was quoted by Anadolu Agency as saying.
The Turkish minister recalled the provisions of the trilateral Memorandum signed by Turkey, Finland and Sweden on the margins of the last NATO summit in Madrid. This document imposes certain obligations on the parties, so Ankara quite rightly expects Stockholm to fulfill these promises, the minister noted.
He explained that the two Nordic countries pledged security support to Ankara, including counterterrorism, and the lifting of defense restrictions. In addition, Turkey gave Sweden and Finland a list of people involved in terrorism, but they have not yet been extradited to Ankara.
A country that ignores terrorist provocations cannot expect support from Ankara on its path to joining the North Atlantic Alliance. Approaches must be reconsidered, the Turkish minister said.