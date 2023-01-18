News
Archaeologists find mysterious burial of a child and 142 dogs in Egypt
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Archaeologists have discovered the burial of an eight-year-old child and 142 dogs during excavations in a Fayoum oasis necropolis. Scientists concluded that they all died at the same time.

Traces of blue clay, which is often found in ancient Egyptian bodies of water, were found on the remains of the dogs. This suggests that they may have drowned during the flood.

However, it remains a mystery why a child ended up in the same grave. It is possible that he was caring for animals, but it is even more confusing that his body was found with a linen sack over his head.

Earlier in the necropolis, another burial was found with the same linen sack over the head of the deceased. But it was probably the burial of an executed man with arrow marks in his chest.
