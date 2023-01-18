Amazon becomes most expensive brand in world

One of the world's largest online retailers, Amazon has been named the world's most expensive brand in the Brand Finance Global 500, losing $51 billion in value from last year's ranking, while the previous leader, Apple, has fallen even more in price, according to a Brand Finance report.
Amazon regained its place as the world's most expensive brand, even though its brand value fell 15 percent, from $350.3 billion to $299.3 billion, the release said.
Apple dropped to second place, with its brand value down 16 percent from last year's $355.1 billion to now $297.5 billion.
Otherwise, the top five has not changed compared to last year - in third place is Google ($ 281.4 billion), fourth - Microsoft ($ 191.6 billion), fifth - Walmart ($ 113.8 billion).
The number of technology companies in the ranking decreased to 48 from 50 after Twitter and Snapchat dropped out of the list. And as one of the fastest growing brands were named Tesla (9th place in the ranking, 66.2 billion dollars) and BYD (199th place).
The top three most expensive Russian brands in this ranking are Sber (163rd place), Gazprom (420th) and Lukoil (457th).