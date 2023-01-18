News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 18
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
FM: Estonia supports decision to deploy permanent EU monitoring mission along Armenia-Azerbaijan border
FM: Estonia supports decision to deploy permanent EU monitoring mission along Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Along the lines of his visit to Estonia, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan had a working lunch with Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, the President's Office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Khachaturyan welcomed the statements of the Estonian foreign ministry regarding the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor that links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia, and thanked Estonia for its clear position on the issue.

For his part, FM Reinsalu emphasized that Estonia is deeply interested in establishing stable peace in the South Caucasus. Also, he emphasized that Estonia fully supports the decision to deploy a permanent EU monitoring mission along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

During the conversation, both the further promotion of Armenian-Estonian cooperation and the effective use of the EU's Eastern Partnership platform were addressed.

Reflecting on the current situation and problems in the South Caucasus, President Khachaturyan stressed that Armenia has adopted the approach of achieving stable and lasting peace in the region and establishing neighborly relations with its neighbors.

In response, the FM of Estonia expressed his country's readiness to invest all possible efforts towards assisting in the peaceful settlement of existing problems in the region. Also, he welcomed the readiness of the Armenian side to normalize relations with Turkey without preconditions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lavrov: EU monitors’ deployment on Armenia-Azerbaijan border without Baku's consent may be ineffective
“Instead of strengthening confidence on the border, it can create additional tension," the Russian FM added…
 Estonia President expresses support for launch of EU monitoring mission on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Alar Karis summed up the results of his meeting with visiting Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan…
 France National Assembly speaker: We don’t understand Azerbaijani president’s criticism
France seeks to take action for the benefit of the process of establishing peace in South Caucasus, Yaël Braun-Pivet said in an interview…
 We would not go that way if we considered dialogue with Azerbaijan vain and fruitless, France NA speaker says
Today there is a dialogue with Azerbaijan; it should be continued and strengthened…
 Braun-Pivet: France is mediator, very active, not limited to statements alone
“I believe this is the right way. The path of active mediation and unequivocal support, which is expressed even today by my presence in Armenia,” added the speaker of the French National Assembly…
 Yael Braun-Pivet: France does not recognize Karabakh independence
This is in accordance with the international law to which France is subject, said the speaker of the French National Assembly…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos