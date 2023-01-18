FM: Estonia supports decision to deploy permanent EU monitoring mission along Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Along the lines of his visit to Estonia, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan had a working lunch with Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, the President's Office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Khachaturyan welcomed the statements of the Estonian foreign ministry regarding the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor that links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia, and thanked Estonia for its clear position on the issue.

For his part, FM Reinsalu emphasized that Estonia is deeply interested in establishing stable peace in the South Caucasus. Also, he emphasized that Estonia fully supports the decision to deploy a permanent EU monitoring mission along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

During the conversation, both the further promotion of Armenian-Estonian cooperation and the effective use of the EU's Eastern Partnership platform were addressed.

Reflecting on the current situation and problems in the South Caucasus, President Khachaturyan stressed that Armenia has adopted the approach of achieving stable and lasting peace in the region and establishing neighborly relations with its neighbors.

In response, the FM of Estonia expressed his country's readiness to invest all possible efforts towards assisting in the peaceful settlement of existing problems in the region. Also, he welcomed the readiness of the Armenian side to normalize relations with Turkey without preconditions.