Prime Minister receives NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for Caucasus and Central Asia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asian Countries Javier Colomina.

The sides discussed Armenia-NATO cooperation, as well as ongoing processes in the South Caucasus, government press service reports.

The Prime Minister touched upon the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan's blocking of the Lachin corridor.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that with its provocative step Azerbaijan once again violates the Trilateral Declaration of November 9, 2020 and stressed the importance of the international community's attention and adequate response to the developments.

The NATO Secretary General's Special Representative expressed his concern about the situation, resulting from the blockage of the Lachin corridor, and stressed the importance of ensuring the corridor's uninterrupted functioning. Javier Colomina added that NATO is interested in ensuring stability and peace in the region and expressed support to the efforts of the international partners in this direction.

During the meeting, the interlocutors also discussed other issues of mutual interest.



