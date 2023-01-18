News
FM: UN Security Council is the most important platform, and Armenia will continue its work there
FM: UN Security Council is the most important platform, and Armenia will continue its work there
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The UN Security Council is the most important platform, and Armenia will continue its work there, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at the session of the National Assembly today, answering MPs' questions.

The parliamentarians, in particular, inquired about their expectations with regard to unblocking the Lachin corridor.

In response, the Armenian Foreign Minister recalled that a great discussion was held at the end of 2022 at the request of Armenia in the UN Security Council. Armenian-Azerbaijani relations were discussed. "The document was in circulation. Unfortunately, it could not be adopted. It was supposed to be a statement of the chairman of the UN Security Council. This statement could not be adopted because of the positions of certain countries, including friendly ones," Mirzoyan noted, obviously referring to Russia. 
