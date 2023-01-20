Armenia premier discusses results of surveys conducted among military training camps’ reservists

A consultation was held Friday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during which the results of sociological surveys conducted among Armenia’s reservists included in training camps were discussed.
In his remarks, the PM noted: "In order to make our reforms of the armed forces more targeted, a few months ago we initiated and ordered a sociological survey among the reservists included in the training camps. And the survey results were ready for about 10-15 days, and even before the tragic events that happened yesterday, we were planning today to hear the survey results, which will be presented by the company that conducted the survey. We decided not to postpone the event, especially since it was planned in advance."
Next, the results of the survey, the positive and negative observations and opinions regarding the process of organizing and conducting the aforesaid training camps, as well as the raised issues, were presented in detail.
Summing up, PM Pashinyan instructed to transfer all the information regarding the results of the survey to the Ministry of Defense in order to take it into account in future holding of these training camps and to resolve the presented issues.