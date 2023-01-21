News
Iskandaryan: Peacekeepers fail to perform the duties they assigned themselves
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Analytics


Russian peacekeepers are standing around Nagorno-Karabakh, but in order to hasten slowly, they should at least perform the duties they have assigned themselves, Alexander Iskandaryan, director of the Caucasus Institute, told NEWS.am on the Power Factor program.

"The reason is first of all the war we lost in 2020, and secondly, the war in Ukraine. Until there is movement there, it will be difficult to see any change," he stressed.

In his opinion, the world is set up in such a way that no peacekeeping troops from other countries are offered to the Armenian side.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
