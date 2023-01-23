Armenia FM briefs NATO Secretary General on consequences of policy of subjecting Karabakh to ethnic cleansing

Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who was in Brussels on a working visit, on Monday had a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
The foreign ministry of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that during the meeting, the parties exchanged views on regional and international security issues of common interest.
Also, the Armenian FM briefed the Secretary General of NATO the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan's illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor, and the consequences of the continuous policy of ethnic Armenian cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh by the Azerbaijani authorities.
In this context, the importance of clear actions of the international community was emphasized in order to eliminate the inhuman blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh and to return Azerbaijan to the negotiating table.
In addition, Mirzoyan briefed Stoltenberg on the current developments in the process of normalizing Armenia-Turkey relations.
During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the level of Armenia-NATO political dialogue, and reflected on the current cooperation programs and future prospects.