New government decision: Tumo Studios free education program to be implemented in Yerevan

At Thursday's Cabinet session, the Armenian government made a decision, by which it is planned to lease capital Yerevan real estate belonging the State Property Management Committee to the Simonian Educational Foundation for a period of ten years.
For the implementation of the work provided by the submitted program, the Simonian Educational Foundation has committed to carry out property improvement work in the amount of 100 million drams within three years.
The Simonian Educational Foundation plans to implement the Tumo Studios free education program in that area. One of the goals of this program is to invite the leading specialists of designing and culinary art from different parts of the world, and to make students, interns, and craftsmen participants in this program. As a result of the Tumo Studios program activities since 2017, thousands of beneficiaries have received high-quality free training services in arts and crafts.
In the context of the development of Armenia’s education sector, PM Nikol Pashinyan once again emphasized the importance of the implementation of the Academic City project, and noted that it is necessary to be more consistent in this matter and think about launching programs that will create a wider field for implementing the strategic project for the country, and to fully concentrate the education potential of the private and public sector in this Academic City.