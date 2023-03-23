Russia MFA spox does not comment on Blinken statement about signing Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement soon

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova did not comment on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement that Azerbaijan and Armenia may sign a peace agreement soon.
"However, let's comment on the events that happened; and there are many masters of commenting on the prospects. But even so, let's start from the fact that at first it should be done, and then it will be necessary and it will be possible to comment on it. We are always open to comments, but for now there is simply nothing to comment on," Zakharova said at Thursday’s press briefing.