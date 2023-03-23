News
Zakharova on EU monitoring mission in Armenia: There are no facts about their constructive role
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


There are no facts about the constructive role of the presence of the EU monitoring mission in Armenia. This was stated by the spokesperson of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, at Thursday’s ministry press briefing, answering the question of how she interprets Azerbaijan's statement that the EU monitoring mission in Armenia is being used for escalation of tension in the region.

"Today we talked about the need to reduce bilateral statements which should not lead to escalation [of tension]. The added value of the West's participation—as they say about their participation in the settlement of the conflict—does not seem to be manifesting. It should have some manifestations, right? We should see the successes that they have brought with their activities, right? It's just not there. The facts of their constructive role do not seem to be found. This is how we treat [it]," said the Russian MFA spokesperson.
