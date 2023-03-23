Russia MFA spox says Armenia parliament speaker's statement about CSTO is attempt to draw attention to himself

The more politicians there are, the more different comments and opinions and opportunities there will be; by the way, to draw attention to themselves with that bright statement. This was stated by the spokesperson of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, at Thursday’s ministry press briefing, when asked how she interprets Armenian parliament speaker Alen Simonyan statement that despite the visit of the CSTO Secretary General to Armenia, this organization is leaving the region.
"Recently, we heard from a high-level official representative of Armenia—the Minister of Foreign Affairs—what they think about the CSTO at the official level. A person has the right to make such statements. And it was confirmed that the deployment of a CSTO mission in Armenia is being prepared. It's really not the first time I've heard the question about what the phrase ‘the CSTO is leaving Armenia’ means. I want to address those questions to the Armenian side once again. But to add a question on my part: How do those who say about it see the process of the CSTO entering Armenia if they record the exit?" Zakharova noted.