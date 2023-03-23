News
Zakharova: Armenia, Azerbaijan consent needed for new international mission’s deployment in Karabakh
Zakharova: Armenia, Azerbaijan consent needed for new international mission’s deployment in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The consent of Armenia and Azerbaijan is necessary for the deployment of a new international mission in Nagorno-Karabakh. This was stated by the spokesperson of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, at Thursday’s ministry press briefing.

Zakharova added that there is no such consent by the aforesaid two parties so far, and there was an accord in their positions only with respect to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh.

According to her, the Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are making consistent efforts to ensure stability and security, as well as to prevent an escalation of tension in the region.

"Of course, a lot depends on the political will of the parties themselves and the real disposition to settle the remaining disagreements and seek solutions," she said.
