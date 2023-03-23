MFA: Russia concerned about increase in incidents in Nagorno-Karabakh, calls for restraint

The Russia is concerned about the increase in the number of incidents in Nagorno-Karabakh, and it calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to exercise restraint and resume the peace process. This was stated by the spokesperson of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, at Thursday’s ministry press briefing.
"Indeed, we [i.e., Russia] are concerned about the increase in inimical rhetoric and the increase in the number of incidents in Nagorno-Karabakh, the fact that the parties are not ready to reach compromises toward the settlement of the situation around the Lachin corridor," said Zakharova.
The official representative of the Russian MFA emphasized that Russia does not see an alternative to the peace process.
"We call on the parties to show restraint in statements, to show restraint in actions, to resume negotiations at all levels of the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations—including unblocking transportation communications, delimiting borders, preparing a peace treaty, holding meetings of public figures, parliamentarians, etc.," Zakharova said.