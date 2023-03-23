Armenia Investigative Committee: Soldier Arshak Sargsyan sustained fatal gunshot wound in the head

Conscript soldier Arshak Sargsyan sustained the fatal gunshot wound in the head, and as a result of a shot fired by the Azerbaijani side, the Investigative Committee of Armenia's informed.
Criminal proceedings have been launched into this incident.
The criminal investigation is in progress.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that at around 4:20pm on Wednesday, Arshak Sargsyan, a serviceman of a military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, was fatally wounded by Azerbaijani fire in a combat position located near Yeraskh village.