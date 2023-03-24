News
Saturday
March 25
Flying motorcycle launched in Abu Dhabi to save lives
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations, Car World

A new hoverbike, a futuristic flying motorcycle, was launched in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. It will be used in cut off areas to save lives during search and rescue operations.

This motorcycle was made in Japan. It can rise 20 meters from the ground and develop a speed of up to 80 km/h. Four side vents control the vehicle in flight.

This hoverbike is made of high-strength carbon fiber, which is used in the aviation and space industries. It weighs 300 kg and can fly at maximum speed for up to 40 minutes until recharging is required.

This unusual means of transportation can also be used in the oil and natural gas industry, to deliver emergency aid to remote areas, and even to assist the construction industry.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
