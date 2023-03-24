News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
March 25
USD
388.07
EUR
416.17
RUB
5.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
March 25
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.07
EUR
416.17
RUB
5.07
Show news feed
Iran earthquake also felt in Karabakh
Iran earthquake also felt in Karabakh
Region:Armenia

The earthquake that was recorded Friday morning in Iran was felt in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as well, the Artsakh state emergency service reports.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the seismological network of Armenia on Friday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 in Iran, at 7:16am local time, 23 kilometers southeast of Khoy city, and at a depth of 10 kilometers. The tremor measured magnitude 7 at the epicenter. The seismic activity was felt also in Armenia's Syunik, Vayots Dzor, Ararat, and Kotayk Provinces.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Another quake hits central Turkey
It measured magnitude 4.7…
 Earthquake occurs in Russia’s Sochi
It measured magnitude 3.4...
 Quake jolts Iran, also felt in Armenia
It measured magnitude 7 at the epicenter…
 Quake hits northern Iran
It measured magnitude of 5.1…
 Quake jolts Iran
It measured magnitude-4.2…
 Earthquake hits central Turkey
It measured magnitude 3.4…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos