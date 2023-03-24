Iran earthquake also felt in Karabakh

The earthquake that was recorded Friday morning in Iran was felt in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as well, the Artsakh state emergency service reports.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the seismological network of Armenia on Friday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 in Iran, at 7:16am local time, 23 kilometers southeast of Khoy city, and at a depth of 10 kilometers. The tremor measured magnitude 7 at the epicenter. The seismic activity was felt also in Armenia's Syunik, Vayots Dzor, Ararat, and Kotayk Provinces.