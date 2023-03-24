US State Department on Armenia PM's post: We very much appreciate Nikol Pashinyan’s message on that progress

Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State, has reacted to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's recent tweet.
“[US] Sec[retary of State Antony] Blinken is very engaged in facilitating peace discussions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and we are encouraged by the progress made toward lasting and sustainable peace in the South Caucasus. We very much appreciate Nikol Pashinyan’s message on that progress,” Patel wrote on Twitter.
Earlier, Pashinyan had tweeted: “There will be a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and it will be based on the joint official statements adopted at the highest level. There won’t be а new escalation! The international community must strongly support this narrative.”