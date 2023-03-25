shamshyan.com: Man, 45, dies on the spot after being hit by train in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province

A tragic incident was found out Saturday in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.
At around 10:50am, the Gegharkunik police received a call from the Sevan city hospital informing that a train had hit a person in Varser village and, as a result, this person had died on the spot.
It was found that a man's dead body was found in Varser village, one meter away from the railway tracks.
The officers of the Sevan criminal investigation department determined that the deceased was Gegharkunik Province resident Samvel V., 45.
According to preliminary information, this incident had taken place on Friday.
A forensic medical examination of the body has been ordered.
Criminal proceedings have been launched into this incident.