MFA of Artsakh: Azerbaijan is seeking to further tighten the blockade of Artsakh

On 25 March, the Azerbaijani armed forces, once again flagrantly violating the obligations under the Trilateral Statement of 9 November 2020, crossed the line of contact with the armed forces of the Republic of Artsakh and made some positional advancement in the territory of the Republic of Artsakh, in the direction of the unpaved road Stepanakert-Lisagor. This is declared in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh.



“By such actions, Azerbaijan is seeking to further tighten the blockade of Artsakh, cutting the only link between capital Stepanakert and a number of communities in the republic's Shushi region. At the same time, the Azerbaijani side is trying to justify its illegal actions and provocations with fabricated statements that have nothing to do with reality.



Azerbaijan's actions aimed at tightening the ring around Artsakh are a cynical response to the order of the International Court of Justice to immediately unblock the Lachin Corridor connecting Artsakh with Armenia, as well as a challenge to the international legal order.



We expect that the Russian peacekeeping forces will take practical steps to eliminate the consequences of Azerbaijan's repeated violation of provisions of the Trilateral Statement of 9 November 2020, as well as to prevent any new possible violations.



Under these circumstances, it is imperative for the international community to adopt a common tough position to force Azerbaijan to return to the legal framework and implement its international obligations. The international community and, in particular, the United Nations Security Council should take specific collective measures aimed at the immediate opening of the Lachin Corridor and curbing Azerbaijan's genocidal policy”, - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh declares.