Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army tries to advance in Stepanakert-Lisagor sector
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

At around 9am on Monday, a unit from the Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to carry out an advance in the direction of one of the heights adjacent to the Stepanakert-Lisagor dirt road in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) press service informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that this Azerbaijani military advancement attempt, however, was stopped thanks to the preventive actions of Artsakh Defense Army servicemen on combat duty in the aforementioned area.

The incident was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
